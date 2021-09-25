Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives $23.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

A number of research firms have commented on HAL. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.80 to $18.20 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

HAL stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,122,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,470,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.26 and a beta of 2.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.47.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.69%.

In other Halliburton news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 223,619 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Halliburton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,139 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

