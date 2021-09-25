Halma (LON:HLMA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3,152.27

Halma plc (LON:HLMA) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,152.27 ($41.18) and last traded at GBX 3,150 ($41.15), with a volume of 51631 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,110 ($40.63).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Halma from GBX 2,385 ($31.16) to GBX 2,575 ($33.64) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Halma from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,288.33 ($29.90).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,967.20 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,708.19. The firm has a market cap of £11.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.43, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

In other Halma news, insider Adam Meyers sold 16,610 shares of Halma stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,734 ($35.72), for a total transaction of £454,117.40 ($593,307.29). Also, insider Jennifer Ward sold 10,000 shares of Halma stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,137 ($40.99), for a total value of £313,700 ($409,851.06).

About Halma (LON:HLMA)

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

