Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A) Director Bill Hammond Sells 151,890 Shares

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A) Director Bill Hammond sold 151,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.80, for a total value of C$1,640,412.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 920,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,939,564.

Shares of HPS.A opened at C$10.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.43. Hammond Power Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of C$5.59 and a 12-month high of C$12.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$126.38 million and a PE ratio of 8.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.68.

Separately, Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$12.75 target price on shares of Hammond Power Solutions in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

