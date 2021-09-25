Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Now Covered by KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.50.

HASI stock opened at $57.30 on Tuesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52-week low of $37.80 and a 52-week high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a current ratio of 22.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.48%.

In related news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total transaction of $595,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total transaction of $3,663,180.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,426,981 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,328,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,148,000 after acquiring an additional 972,528 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,237,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,363,000 after acquiring an additional 382,610 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,945,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,228,000 after acquiring an additional 107,588 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.2% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,900,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,725,000 after purchasing an additional 757,399 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.1% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,720,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,619,000 after purchasing an additional 276,254 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

