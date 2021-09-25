HAP Trading LLC Acquires 16,949 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

HAP Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 1,157.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,949 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CIEN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ciena by 0.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,923 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Ciena by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 352,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Ciena by 20.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 72.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIEN opened at $52.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.57 and its 200-day moving average is $55.36. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $61.09.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. Ciena’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. raised their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.

In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $111,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total value of $159,311.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,169 shares of company stock worth $3,345,649. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

