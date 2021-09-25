HAP Trading LLC Takes $1.22 Million Position in Cambria Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:TOKE)

HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:TOKE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 67,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,000. HAP Trading LLC owned 3.21% of Cambria Cannabis ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Cambria Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Get Cambria Cannabis ETF alerts:

TOKE stock opened at $14.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.62. Cambria Cannabis ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.78.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:TOKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.