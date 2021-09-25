HARD Protocol (HARD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $70.08 Million

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. HARD Protocol has a market capitalization of $70.08 million and $42.35 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HARD Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00002123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HARD Protocol has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00070386 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00106285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.27 or 0.00141377 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,747.16 or 1.00275834 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,877.81 or 0.06750738 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $326.85 or 0.00766726 BTC.

HARD Protocol’s launch date was November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,125,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

