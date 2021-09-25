Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Bought by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 962,216 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,669 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $8,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Harmonic by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Harmonic by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 69,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Harmonic by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Harmonic by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Harmonic by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 82,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HLIT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.00. 389,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -899.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day moving average of $8.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Harmonic Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.59 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HLIT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 170,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $1,521,526.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,192,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,671,067.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 330,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,327. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

