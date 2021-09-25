Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) & 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) Head-To-Head Comparison

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) and 180 Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ATNF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.7% of Harmony Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of 180 Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 28.8% of Harmony Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 73.5% of 180 Life Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Harmony Biosciences and 180 Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harmony Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 180 Life Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

Harmony Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.84%. 180 Life Sciences has a consensus price target of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 98.56%. Given 180 Life Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 180 Life Sciences is more favorable than Harmony Biosciences.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Harmony Biosciences and 180 Life Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harmony Biosciences $159.74 million 13.43 -$36.94 million $0.21 179.24 180 Life Sciences N/A N/A -$10.88 million N/A N/A

180 Life Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Harmony Biosciences.

Profitability

This table compares Harmony Biosciences and 180 Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harmony Biosciences 9.86% 66.92% 19.75% 180 Life Sciences N/A -310.67% -102.68%

Summary

Harmony Biosciences beats 180 Life Sciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States. The company was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc. and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. in February 2020. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

About 180 Life Sciences

180 Life Sciences Corp. develops pharmaceuticals for chronic pain and inflammatory diseases. It operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel drugs that fulfil unmet needs in inflammatory diseases, fibrosis and pain by leveraging the combined expertise of luminaries in therapeutics from Oxford University, the Hebrew University and Stanford University. The company was founded on September 7, 2016 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

