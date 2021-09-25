Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Receives $29.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Georgia Erbez purchased 10,300 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $83,430.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,285,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,817,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,713,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,765,000 after purchasing an additional 45,745 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 549.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,328,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,701 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,255,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,419,000 after purchasing an additional 67,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 5.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,137,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,777,000 after acquiring an additional 62,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 301,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,055. The stock has a market cap of $260.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.39. Harpoon Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.17% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

