Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Receives $29.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.50.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.
In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Georgia Erbez purchased 10,300 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $83,430.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Harpoon Therapeutics stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.96. The stock had a trading volume of 301,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,055. The stock has a market cap of $260.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.39. Harpoon Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $25.24.
Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.17% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile
Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.
