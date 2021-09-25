Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC decreased its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 49.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,489 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 76.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 698.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 15,531 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock opened at $35.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.20. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.93 and a 12 month high of $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.64.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $249.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.90 million. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 9.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

