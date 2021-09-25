Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.90

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.90 and last traded at $35.90, with a volume of 211 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.47.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.17. The company has a market capitalization of $655.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.74.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $249.99 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile (NYSE:HVT.A)

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

