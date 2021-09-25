HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00.

VRCA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verrica Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of VRCA opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.05 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average of $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 2.27.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 2,540.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 117,442 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 856.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 319,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 286,134 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

