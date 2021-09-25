HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Now Covered by UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.72% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.76.
HCA stock opened at $256.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $250.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.99. The company has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $115.74 and a 1-year high of $263.92.
In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,866,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $49,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.
About HCA Healthcare
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.
