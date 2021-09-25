HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Now Covered by UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.76.

HCA stock opened at $256.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $250.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.99. The company has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $115.74 and a 1-year high of $263.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,866,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $49,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

