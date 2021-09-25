Head to Head Contrast: Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) and RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) and RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

70.3% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of RPT Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Global Medical REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of RPT Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Global Medical REIT has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RPT Realty has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Global Medical REIT and RPT Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Medical REIT 0 0 4 0 3.00 RPT Realty 0 3 3 0 2.50

Global Medical REIT presently has a consensus target price of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 16.40%. RPT Realty has a consensus target price of $12.75, indicating a potential downside of 0.47%. Given Global Medical REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Global Medical REIT is more favorable than RPT Realty.

Dividends

Global Medical REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. RPT Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Global Medical REIT pays out 93.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. RPT Realty pays out 61.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Medical REIT has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and RPT Realty has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Global Medical REIT and RPT Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT $93.73 million 10.15 -$1.92 million $0.88 16.84 RPT Realty $191.71 million 5.42 -$10.23 million $0.78 16.42

Global Medical REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RPT Realty. RPT Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Medical REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Global Medical REIT and RPT Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT 0.15% 0.03% 0.01% RPT Realty 23.21% 6.28% 2.38%

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.