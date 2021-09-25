Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.33.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $24.78 on Friday. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $20.71 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.81.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $398.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.24 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.209 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 62.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $94,000.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates its business through the Housekeeping and Dietary segments. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

