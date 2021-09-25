Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) to announce $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Healthpeak Properties also reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Healthpeak Properties.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

PEAK opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Healthpeak Properties has a fifty-two week low of $25.75 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.76 and its 200 day moving average is $34.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

