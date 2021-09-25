Helium One Global (LON:HE1) Shares Up 3.8%

Shares of Helium One Global Ltd (LON:HE1) shot up 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.50 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 8.41 ($0.11). 1,880,774 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 14,344,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.10 ($0.11).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) price objective on shares of Helium One Global in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Helium One Global alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £51.76 million and a PE ratio of -4.95.

In other news, insider John Ian Stalker bought 243,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £19,512 ($25,492.55).

Helium One Global Company Profile (LON:HE1)

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. It serves medical, technology, and aerospace sectors. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Helium One Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helium One Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.