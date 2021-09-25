Herc (NYSE:HRI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Herc (NYSE:HRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $165.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Herc Holdings, Inc. through its subsidiary Herc Rentals Inc. provides equipment rental suppliers primarily in North America. The company is a full-line equipment-rental supplier in commercial and residential construction, industrial and manufacturing, refineries and petrochemicals, civil infrastructure, automotive, government and municipalities, energy, remediation, emergency response, facilities, entertainment and agriculture. The equipment rental business is supported by ProSolutions (Tm). Herc Holdings Inc., formerly known as Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., is based in Bonita Springs, United States. “

Get Herc alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HRI. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.17.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $159.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. Herc has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $160.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.93 million. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Herc will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRI. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Herc in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Herc during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Herc during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Herc by 13.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Herc during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Herc (HRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.