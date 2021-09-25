Heritage Wealth Management LLC Buys 165 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in AutoNation by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,211,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,796,000 after purchasing an additional 413,090 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AutoNation by 23.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,138,000 after purchasing an additional 197,020 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,206,000 after purchasing an additional 19,584 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in AutoNation by 5.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 846,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,924,000 after purchasing an additional 45,929 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in AutoNation by 2.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 580,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,095,000 after purchasing an additional 11,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on AN. Truist raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

In other news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $149,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO James R. Bender sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $335,522.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,554.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 181,437 shares of company stock worth $21,170,474 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN opened at $123.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.91. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.34. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.55 and a 1-year high of $128.00.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business’s revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.