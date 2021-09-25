Heritage Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 87.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 51.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 54.7% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $57.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.99 and a 1 year high of $62.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.28. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LNT. Scotiabank cut Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus raised their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.