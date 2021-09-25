Heritage Wealth Management LLC Has $61,000 Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 55.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in LHC Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in LHC Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in LHC Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,968 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in LHC Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in LHC Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $160.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.27 and a 12 month high of $236.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.82.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LHC Group, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

LHCG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut shares of LHC Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LHC Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.22.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

