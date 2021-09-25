Heritage Wealth Management LLC Makes New $41,000 Investment in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TLH. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Avalon Advisory Group now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLH opened at $149.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.30. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $138.10 and a 1-year high of $167.91.

