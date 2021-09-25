Heritage Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 751 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 548 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $720,774.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $1,260,821.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,177 shares of company stock valued at $6,133,603 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TWTR shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $67.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.02 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.80. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.93 and a 12-month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.