Heritage Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 689 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 40.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 701 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 727.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the first quarter worth about $274,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $95.55 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $45.92 and a one year high of $99.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.98 and a 200-day moving average of $93.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.08.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $332.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.78 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 29.15% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UMB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

In other UMB Financial news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,630 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $252,322.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,436.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $205,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,230 shares of company stock valued at $862,448. Corporate insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

