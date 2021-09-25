Hertz Network (HTZ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $96,681.00

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. One Hertz Network coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Hertz Network has traded down 1.6% against the dollar. Hertz Network has a market capitalization of $875,382.88 and $96,681.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00071828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00106942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.06 or 0.00146166 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,599.53 or 1.00335954 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,895.54 or 0.06819952 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $326.81 or 0.00769757 BTC.

About Hertz Network

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hertz Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hertz Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

