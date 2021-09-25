Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 904.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,704 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,551,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 23.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 918,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.62.

HPE stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.19. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.