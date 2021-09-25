HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 5,577 Shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Investment were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNNT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 112,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 58,777 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 13,266 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PennantPark Investment by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 40,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennantPark Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Oppenheimer began coverage on PennantPark Investment in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennantPark Investment in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of PNNT opened at $6.52 on Friday. PennantPark Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $7.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $437.17 million, a PE ratio of 2.90, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.99.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $20.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 189.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PennantPark Investment Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

PennantPark Investment Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a publicly listed business development firm specializing in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The firm invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans.

