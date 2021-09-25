HighTower Advisors LLC Has $425,000 Stock Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 98,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 227,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after acquiring an additional 56,384 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 631.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,915,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,702,000 after acquiring an additional 445,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,251,541.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TDC opened at $55.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $59.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.80 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 41.02% and a net margin of 5.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TDC. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Teradata from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Teradata from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

