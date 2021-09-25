HighTower Advisors LLC Invests $409,000 in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 21.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,898 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 12.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,572,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter valued at $211,000. 62.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Hubert Joly purchased 8,400 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.90 per share, for a total transaction of $990,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $546,057.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RL opened at $116.47 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $65.20 and a 1 year high of $142.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.76, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $1.43. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.82) EPS. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 182.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is 161.76%.

RL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price for the company. OTR Global upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.71.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

