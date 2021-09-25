HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORMP. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 563.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 132,605 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $271,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $306,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORMP. Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In other Oramed Pharmaceuticals news, Director Kevin Rakin sold 21,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $442,889.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Nadav Kidron sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $4,424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 648,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,042,803.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORMP stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $737.74 million, a PE ratio of -32.88 and a beta of 1.95. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $23.91.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 680.53% and a negative return on equity of 40.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

