HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLBY. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLBY Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PLBY Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get PLBY Group alerts:

PLBY Group stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.46 and a 200-day moving average of $32.54. PLBY Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.90.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.90 million. PLBY Group’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on PLBY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

In other news, insider Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 85,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $1,785,574.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 698,949 shares of company stock valued at $16,914,872.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY).

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.