Hive (HIVE) Trading 16.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Hive has a market capitalization of $255.06 million and approximately $54.59 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00000213 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000427 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000406 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001360 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 404,419,199 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.