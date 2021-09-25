Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Home Point Capital Inc. is involved in homebuying and home ownership experience. The company’s primary business entity, Home Point Financial Corporation, is a mortgage originator and servicer. Through additional wholly owned subsidiaries Home Point Mortgage Acceptance Corporation and Home Point Asset Management, the company supports sustainable homeownership. Home Point Capital Inc. is based in ANN ARBOR, Mich. “

HMPT has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Home Point Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Home Point Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HMPT opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Home Point Capital has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $13.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.18 million and a P/E ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.73.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.65 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Point Capital will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.09%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMPT. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Home Point Capital by 406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

