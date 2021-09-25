Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives C$12.73 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.47.

Several brokerages recently commented on HBM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of HBM stock traded up C$0.04 on Monday, hitting C$7.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.61. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$496.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$485.80 million. Analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is -3.98%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

