Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Humacyte in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Humacyte in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

HUMA stock opened at $12.55 on Thursday. Humacyte has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $17.45.

