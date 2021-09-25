Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 46,547 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 559,894 shares.The stock last traded at $76.00 and had previously closed at $75.42.

H has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist raised Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.83.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $663.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.83 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 93,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total value of $7,277,812.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 433,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,666,656.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 350,064 shares of company stock worth $26,096,233. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 15.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,524,000 after buying an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 9.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 581,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,151,000 after purchasing an additional 50,075 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1,999.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 72,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 69,132 shares in the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

