Iconic Token Trading Down 28.4% Over Last Week (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. One Iconic Token coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000506 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Iconic Token has traded down 28.4% against the dollar. Iconic Token has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $803.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.50 or 0.00067769 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00102835 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.34 or 0.00131572 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,109.43 or 1.00119768 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,832.36 or 0.06734256 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.90 or 0.00748705 BTC.

Iconic Token Coin Profile

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,931,928 coins. The official website for Iconic Token is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab . The official message board for Iconic Token is medium.com/@iconicholding

Iconic Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iconic Token directly using U.S. dollars.

