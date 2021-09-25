ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Sees Large Volume Increase

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 14,612 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 143,108 shares.The stock last traded at $244.40 and had previously closed at $238.83.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ICUI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $225.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.63.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. ICU Medical had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total value of $201,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total transaction of $587,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,635.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the second quarter worth $43,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 115.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ICU Medical in the first quarter worth $80,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 91.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 54.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI)

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.