Independent Family Office LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Independent Family Office LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

NYSEARCA IWR traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $80.76. 916,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,666. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $55.17 and a 1-year high of $82.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.26.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

