Independent Family Office LLC Has $3.27 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Independent Family Office LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.3% of Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 132.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 25.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 98.8% during the first quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 52,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 26,217 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.26. 912,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,336. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.24 and its 200 day moving average is $155.11. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.14 and a fifty-two week high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

