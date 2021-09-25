ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 89,457 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,818,755 shares.The stock last traded at $13.85 and had previously closed at $13.53.
Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.01.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average of $13.07. The company has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in ING Groep in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ING Groep by 539.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in ING Groep by 2,528.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.
ING Groep Company Profile (NYSE:ING)
ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.
Read More: Death Cross
Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.