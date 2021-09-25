ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Sees Strong Trading Volume

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 89,457 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,818,755 shares.The stock last traded at $13.85 and had previously closed at $13.53.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.01.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average of $13.07. The company has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in ING Groep in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in ING Groep by 539.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in ING Groep by 2,528.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

