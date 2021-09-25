Injective Protocol (INJ) Price Hits $8.79

Injective Protocol (CURRENCY:INJ) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Injective Protocol has a total market capitalization of $287.12 million and approximately $36.55 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Injective Protocol has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. One Injective Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $8.79 or 0.00020652 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00056686 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00127093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00011704 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00043001 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,655,553 coins. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @InjectiveLabs . The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Injective Protocol’s official website is injectiveprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed. The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem. “

