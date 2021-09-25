InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Shares Sold by Monashee Investment Management LLC

Monashee Investment Management LLC lessened its position in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of InnovAge worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in InnovAge during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in InnovAge during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in InnovAge during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in InnovAge during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. 14.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INNV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Cowen started coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of InnovAge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $31.00) on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of InnovAge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InnovAge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.43.

INNV stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.55 and a 52 week high of $27.18.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

