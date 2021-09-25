Insider Buying: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Major Shareholder Acquires 41,573 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 41,573 shares of Cricut stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.31 per share, with a total value of $1,301,650.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 163,303 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $4,890,924.85.

On Friday, September 17th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 309,022 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.93 per share, with a total value of $9,558,050.46.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 196,356 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.02 per share, for a total transaction of $6,090,963.12.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 18,249 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.99 per share, for a total transaction of $565,536.51.

On Friday, September 3rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 46,173 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,420,281.48.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 40,761 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,181,253.78.

On Monday, August 30th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 25,917 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.70 per share, for a total transaction of $743,817.90.

On Friday, August 27th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 8,050 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $228,459.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 46,967 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,336,211.15.

On Monday, August 23rd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 164,668 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.64 per share, for a total transaction of $4,386,755.52.

CRCT stock opened at $34.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.05. Cricut, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $47.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CRCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Cricut from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cricut during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,291,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Cricut during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cricut during the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cricut by 9,201.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,960,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Cricut during the second quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

