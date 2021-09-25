Insider Buying: Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) Insider Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) insider Terry Gardiner purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of A$12,500.00 ($8,928.57).

Terry Gardiner also recently made the following trade(s):

Galan Lithium Company Profile

Galan Lithium Limited acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral projects. It primarily explores for lithium, tin, and tantalum deposits. The company holds interests in the Hombre Muerto West lithium brine project that comprises three exploration permits, covering a total area of 4,006 hectares located in the Catamarca province in Argentina; and the Candelas lithium brine project located in the Catamarca province, Argentina.

