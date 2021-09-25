Insider Buying: Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) Insider Buys 50,000 Shares of Stock

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) insider Terry Gardiner purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.25 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of A$12,500.00 ($8,928.57).
Terry Gardiner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Saturday, October 9th, Terry Gardiner 1,857,143 shares of Galan Lithium stock.
Galan Lithium Company Profile
See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?
Receive News & Ratings for Galan Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galan Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.