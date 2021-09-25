Insider Buying: Nichols plc (LON:NICL) Insider Buys 4,366 Shares of Stock

Nichols plc (LON:NICL) insider Andrew Milne acquired 4,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,374 ($17.95) per share, with a total value of £59,988.84 ($78,375.80).

Shares of LON NICL opened at GBX 1,390 ($18.16) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of £513.24 million and a P/E ratio of 50.55. Nichols plc has a 1 year low of GBX 732 ($9.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,650 ($21.56). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,401.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,421.47.

Get Nichols alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a GBX 9.80 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Nichols’s previous dividend of $8.80. Nichols’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Nichols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nichols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.