Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Sells $159,311.79 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Jason Phipps sold 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $159,311.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $52.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.36.
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Ciena by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,502 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 4.3% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 3.7% during the first quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in Ciena by 0.6% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 32,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Ciena by 1.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,301 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.
Ciena Company Profile
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
