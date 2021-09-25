Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CFO Sells $1,107,000.00 in Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.40, for a total transaction of $1,107,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Prabir Adarkar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total transaction of $952,500.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Prabir Adarkar sold 62,016 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $11,383,036.80.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Prabir Adarkar sold 5,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $858,500.00.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $220.52 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.13 and a 12-month high of $256.09. The company has a market capitalization of $74.52 billion and a PE ratio of -29.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.84.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America raised shares of DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at about $793,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,920,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,717,000. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

