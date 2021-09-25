Insider Selling: International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Director Sells $640,000.00 in Stock

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Director John Rincon sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
John Rincon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 15th, John Rincon sold 30,000 shares of International Money Express stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $510,300.00.
Shares of IMXI opened at $16.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.85. The stock has a market cap of $629.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.49. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IMXI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
International Money Express Company Profile
International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.
