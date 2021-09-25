Insider Selling: International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Director Sells $640,000.00 in Stock

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Director John Rincon sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Rincon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, John Rincon sold 30,000 shares of International Money Express stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $510,300.00.

Shares of IMXI opened at $16.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.85. The stock has a market cap of $629.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.49. International Money Express, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 29.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,823,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,382,000 after acquiring an additional 648,370 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,508,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,252,000 after acquiring an additional 53,216 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,949,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,945,000 after acquiring an additional 121,426 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 62.3% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,966,000 after acquiring an additional 671,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of International Money Express by 14.2% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,722,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,575,000 after acquiring an additional 213,722 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IMXI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded International Money Express from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded International Money Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

